Crime Check Foundation to provide psychosocial support to prisoners  

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA – Crime Check Foundation, together with three other Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), has been selected to implement a project on improving access to psycho-social Support and Arts Therapy in Prisons in Ghana.

It is part of a broader three-year Prison Reform Project titled: “Strengthening the Compliance of the Ghana Prisons Service with the United Nations Standards Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (the Nelson Mandela Rules)” being funded by the U.S. State Department (Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement).

Other CSOs are the Perfector of Sentiments (POS) Foundation, Total Life Enhancement Centre and Ghana Permaculture Institute.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in collaboration with the Ghana Prisons Service (GPS) are the main implementing partners with support from these CSOs.

These CSOs were selected following a fair, transparent and independent review of all submitted applications by a UN panel to implement their proposals with support from UNODC.

Bearing in mind the great importance of society in rehabilitating and reintegrating prisoners, and in line with the United Nations’ commitment to strengthen and partner with Civil Society Organizations, UNODC published two thematic calls for project proposals.

It was open to Ghanaian Civil Society Organizations active in the field of criminal justice and the inclusion/integration of vulnerable or marginalized groups in Ghana.

One call for proposal sought projects “Improving access to psycho-social support and arts therapy in prisons in Ghana” while another call was dedicated to “Improving support of persons who have been released from prison to re-integrate into society.”

The CCF will implement its activities in Nsawam, Kumasi, Koforidua, Winneba, Awutu, Ho, Sunyani Prisons, where it will increase psychosocial support to prisoners through individual and group psychotherapy by psychologists/psychiatrists and through arts therapy.

This will include theatre and writing projects for prisoners together with universities.

The POS Foundation, they will implement the project in Nsawam Male and Female Prisons, where they will create a platform for formerly incarcerated individuals to improve access to support services and coordinate targeted interventions.

The Foundation will also establish a supportive network for these individuals to foster community, peer support, and advocacy for their rights and needs.

This network will enhance social support, mutual learning, employability, and self-reliance, while identifying specific challenges and propose evidence-based reintegration measures and psychosocial support

The Total Life Enhancement Centre will implement its activities in Tamale. Yendi, Gambaga, Damango, Navrongo, Wa, Sunyani Prisons.

They will provide Psychosocial and mental health support to prisoners and officers, who may need it, providing psychoeducation and psychosocial counselling including art and online therapy. where possible.

There will also be capacity building for officers.

The Ghana Permaculture Institute will implement its activities in Awutu, Nsawam and Ejura Prisons and they will provide education and skills training in permaculture to prisoners, enhance access 10 employment after release, reduce stigmatization among communities and improve mental health and wellbeing.

DOP Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, the Deputy Director-General in Charge of Finance and Administration, Ghana Prisons Service, commended CSOs for their partnership in its rehabilitation and reformation efforts.

GNA

