The ‘world bank’ tag is not about the Votes you get but the percentage — Mahama to Volta 

By Michael Foli Jackidy

Juapong (V/R), Aug 13, GNA – Mr John Dramani Mahama, the former President and the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has emphasized that the Volta Region’s designation as the “world bank” of the NDC is not merely about the number of votes the party receives in general elections.

Instead, this tag is derived from the consistently high percentage of votes the NDC secures in the region during every election cycle.

Former President Mahama made these remarks while addressing the people, party members, and chiefs of North Tongu at Juapong during a community engagement as part of his four-day tour of the Volta Region.

He highlighted that the Volta Region consistently delivered the highest percentage of votes for the NDC but noted that the 84 per cent achieved in the 2020 elections was insufficient.

He expressed concern that during the tenure of the late President Jerry John Rawlings, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) barely made any inroads in the region, yet in 2020, they managed to secure 14 per cent of the vote.

This, according to Flagbearer Mahama, suggests that the NPP is gradually gaining ground in the region, and the NDC must pay attention to this trend.

Mr Mahama attributed the NPP’s growing presence in the region to propaganda efforts.

He explained that the NPP was spreading messages that questioned what the Volta Region had gained by consistently voting for the NDC and urging voters to consider change.

However, he countered this narrative by pointing out that most of the development in the Volta Region had historically occurred under NDC administrations, while progress often stalls under the NPP.

He cited examples of stalled projects such as the Juapong-Adidome road, which was approximately 80 per cent completed under the NDC but saw little progress under the NPP.

Other projects, including the Juapong-Kpordoe-Abutia road and the Juapong Textile Factory, have also faced delays.

Mr Mahama underscored those essential amenities in the Volta Region, from infrastructure to social services, had largely been delivered by the NDC.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, further reinforced the party’s commitment to the region by announcing the launch of “Operation 94 per cent Votes” ahead of the December elections.

He noted that the constituency achieved a 90 per cent vote share for the NDC in 2020 and aimed to surpass this figure in the upcoming elections to secure a resounding victory.

The MP also revealed that awards would be given to polling station executives who achieve the highest vote percentages in the 2024 elections with the goal of surpassing the 2020 success of winning all 154 polling stations in the constituency.

Mr Ablakwa stated that over 12,000 people displaced by the Akosombo Dam spillage had been neglected by the current NPP government.

He assured that the affected individuals, along with the numerous road projects that had been abandoned under the NPP administration, would receive the necessary attention and completion when Mr John Mahama takes office on January 7, 2025.

GNA

