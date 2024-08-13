Creation of Youth Development Ministry laudable — Agbana 

By Michael Foli Jackidy

Dzodze (V/R), Aug 13, GNA – Mr Eric Edem Agbana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ketu North, has said the proposed establishment of a dedicated Youth Development Ministry was laudable.

Speaking during a series of engagements with motor riders in the Ketu North constituency on International Youth Day, August 12, Mr Agbana outlined the vision and goals of this proposed Ministry saying it would focus on the needs and advancement of young people

He emphasized that the new Youth Development Ministry would concentrate on youth empowerment, addressing the critical issue of youth unemployment, and supporting all aspects of youth development.

According to Mr Agbana, the current Ministry of Youth and Sports is overly focused on matters related to the Black Stars and other sporting affairs, neglecting the broader challenges facing the country’s youth, particularly unemployment.

“The creation of a Youth Development Ministry will allow for a concentrated effort on empowering young people,” Mr Agbana stated.

“This ministry will introduce a National Apprenticeship Program, which will train, equip, and provide working tools to the youth, ensuring they have the skills and resources needed to succeed.”

Mr Agbana also highlighted that the leadership of this new ministry would reflect the youth it is designed to serve.

He indicated that the minister in charge should be under 35 years of age, ensuring that they are closely connected to the experiences and needs of young people.

“Having a young minister will mean that they can truly feel the pulse of the youth and be more responsive to their needs,” he added.

During his engagements, which took him from Dzodze to Penyi, Ehi, Afife, and Tadzewu, Agbana urged the youth to support and embrace the policies of former President John Mahama, the NDC’s Flagbearer, as these policies are tailored to bring tangible benefits to the youth.

He encouraged them to vote massively for Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming December 2024 elections to ensure that these initiatives can be implemented.

Agbana’s message resonated with many young people in the constituency, as he reinforced the NDC’s commitment to creating opportunities for the youth and addressing the challenges they face.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

