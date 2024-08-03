SWAG is 56 years today





By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Aug.3, GNA-On August 3, 1968, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) was birthed as a professional body charged with the responsibility of promoting sports journalism in Ghana.

SWAG from a humble beginning with a membership of 12, led by the late Joe Lartey, had grown to about 1,000 shifting towards greater decentralisation and encouraging the establishment of regional branches across Ghana.

The association had been at the forefront of promoting and developing sports in Ghana, through consistent honoring of sports excellence, effective sports journalism and dedicated service to members and the sports community.

The introduction of the body was proposed by Mr. Kingsley Obeng, a former sports Journalist with the Ghanaian Times after a short visit to Britain, where he had the opportunity to meet some members of their Sports Journalists Association (SJA).

The idea was readily accepted and SWAG was officially inaugurated at a colourful ceremony in Accra on August 3, 1968.

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana elected its leadership with the late Joe Lartey as President, Mr. Kingsley Obeng as Secretary, Mr. Ben Eghan Jnr., as his Deputy Secretary, Mr. J. K. Addo Twum, Treasurer and other senior members.

A statement signed by Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, President of the Association to celebrate the 56th anniversary said, “Commemorating 56 years of existence and vibrant membership, we are proud to say that SWAG is a body of several hundreds of active members operating across the country, a testament to the visionary leaders and celebrated journalists who played instrumental roles in forming this great association in 1968”.

In the statement, SWAG applauded the efforts of its past leaders for playing significant roles in its success story.

“As we mark this significant occasion, we reflect on our achievements, our challenges, our contributions to the growth of sports in Ghana and our commitment to the welfare and development of sports journalists”, it said.

Leadership sent heartfelt appreciation to all SWAG members across the world for their commitment in holding the association in high esteem.

“We also look forward to the future, with excitement and hope, as we continue to innovate, adapt, and evolve to meet the changing needs of our members and the sports industry.”

SWAG therefore called on members to remain committed to the cause of the Association in promoting sports journalism in Ghana and beyond.

