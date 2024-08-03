Joseph Wemakor to address civic freedoms at upcoming Uganda conference





Accra, Aug 3, GNA- Mr Joseph Kobla Wemakor, a Ghanaian journalist and prominent human rights advocate, is set to play a pivotal role at an upcoming regional conference in Kampala, Uganda.



The conference is aimed at navigating the delicate balance between counter-terrorism measures and the essential preservation of civic freedoms.

Mr Wemakor, who serves as the Convener of the Ghana Civil Society Organizations Platform on SDGs (Youth Sub-platform) and Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana, is known for his commitment to amplifying marginalized voices and confronting injustices within African societies.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said his work had earned him a prominent position as an advocate of human rights, making him a key participant in discussions that seek to uphold democratic values in the face of rising repression.

Scheduled for August 5-6, 2024, the conference is organized by the Defenders Protection Initiative and Civic Advisory Hub on the theme “TOGETHER – Countering Financing of Terrorism While Safeguarding Civic Space.”

This event seeks to unite Non-Profit Organizations (NPOs) and key stakeholders in creating strategies that address the multi-faceted challenges posed by financial crimes while ensuring the protection of civil liberties.

It said his invitation to the Kampala conference comes on the heels of his participation in the Pan Africa Human Rights and Social Justice Conference held in Nairobi, Kenya, where he engaged in significant dialogues following an invitation from Ben Saul, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in counter-terrorism.



At the upcoming conference, Wemakor aims to emphasize that counter-terrorism efforts should not come at the expense of civic freedoms.

The statement said he believed that fostering collaboration among NPOs was essential in building resilience against emerging threats to civic spaces.

He advocated an inclusive approach to governance that rigorously defended human rights while navigating security concerns.

As discussions evolve in Kampala, stakeholders hope that stems from sessions led by influential figures will inspire actionable solutions that address the challenges faced by civil society in Africa today.

“His participation represents not only a wealth of insight but also a beacon of hope for many striving to protect and promote human rights and democratic principles across the continent.”

GNA





Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

