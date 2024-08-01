SU appeals for support to build multipurpose hall of campsite 

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, Aug. 01, GNA – The Scripture Union (SU), Ghana, an evangelical christian organisation, has appealed for funds to construct a 15-million-cedi multipurpose hall of its campsite project.

The campsite would provide a permanent, cost-effective, and uninterrupted space for life-transforming camping experiences all year round for children, youth and families.

Reverend Derek E. Koomson, General Director and Chief Executive Officer, SU, made the appeal during the launch of the fundraising campaign for the multipurpose hall of the SU Ghana Campsite Project in Accra.

The multipurpose hall, which is part of the first phase of the Campsite Project, situated on 14.2 acres of land in Pepawani-Aburi, is expected to be completed by December 2025.

It comprises a 700-seater conference hall, sleeping area for 250 campers, cafeteria and kitchen, and administrative office.

The SU Ghana camps, usually held during school vacations, are residential gatherings of children and youth who seek to know Christ and grow in Him.

It provides an opportunity for systematic and thoughtful Bible studies, character-based talks, leadership seminars, sports and recreation, conscientious education on practical and contemporary issues of life.

Rev Koomson said the SU hosted camps in public schools but the Government’s current educational track system and policy did not allow them the space since they were always in use.

The General Director said the Organisation had been relying on private rented facilities as its alternative for its camps but were expensive and had logistical challenges.

Rev Koomson said the camps also focused on accommodating non-church children whose parents could not afford camp fees.

“For us, any child who appears at camp will not be asked to go back because he or she is not able to pay, so we couldn’t host our camps at places that are so expensive because we cannot turn over the cost to the campers and did not also want to cut some people off,” he stated.

The General Director said the campsite would also increase the number of camps organised by the SU yearly.

He said having its own campsite would enable the SU to maintain its camping standards, leading to character formation.

The General Director said during the camp, the campers were taken through the stages of discipleship

Rev Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, SU Chairman for National Finance and Fund Mobilisation Committee, urged the citizenry, including churches, individuals and institutions to invest resources in the building of the lives of young people.

“… Do we want to raise people who are morally upright, are we looking for men and women of integrity? Then I want to encourage us to support the Scripture Union to do this work. We have a track record of raising these people and this is also the time to focus on the next generation,” he added.

Rev Ogbarmey said the donations would help the SU to create a sustainable facility that would ensure its Camping Ministry flourished and impacted lives positively.

Scripture Union Ghana is a national, autonomous, Evangelical Christian Organisation and the largest para-church which started as a school and Bible study movement in the early 1950s.

GNA

