Oti Regional Minister engages Gyamonome, Asato residents on Iron Ore exploration 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Asato-Gyamonome (O/R), Aug. 1, GNA – Assistant Superintendent of Prison (ASP) Daniel Machator (Rtd), the Oti Regional Minster, has engaged residents of Gyamonome and Asato communities on the prospecting of iron ore in the Gyamonome bloc.

Addressing the gathering at Asato-Gyamonome, a farming community in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, he extended gratitude to the residents for allowing the prospecting to proceed.

He said the government was mindful of illegal mining with its devastating destruction of farmlands, water bodies, and the ecosystem, among others, that was why the Geological Survey Department, the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) were involved in the processes to ensure full protection for residents during exploration and actual mining.

ASP Machator advised the African Exploration and Minerals Group Ltd. to do due diligence during prospecting and build cordial relationship with the residents for peace in the area.

He also appealed to them to construct the proposed Asato-Apesokubi Road as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to make resident’s travelling to Dambai easy and faster.

Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive, told the gathering that mining had not started, but rather prospecting and exploration to find out the quantity of iron ore discovered in the Gyamonome bloc and thus, advised them to be mindful of their actions during exploration.

Mr Boakye Danqua Budu, the Assemblyman for Asato Electoral Area, said the residents earlier agitated because of lack of information on the prospecting and that after meetings with the African Exploration and Minerals Groups Ltd. and others, they understood everything.

He pledged on behalf of the people of the area to support the Group for successful exploration.

A Geological Survey led to the discovery of 55.22 per cent weight and in a higher-grade iron ore with possibility of prospecting in five communities; Asato, Wawaso, Gyamonome, Kosamba and Ketepii communities in the Kadjebi District.

GNA

