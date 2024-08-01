Fan Milk PLC supports 10 street vendors to transition into full-time agents  

Accra, Aug. 1, GNA – Some 10 street vendors have received support from Fan Milk PLC to transition into full-time agents as a strategy to create sustainable jobs within its value chain.

The initiative, which formed part of the Company’s ‘Project Sankofa,’ is to reignite the excitement associated with Fan Milk products over the past 64 years.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Kenneth Aidam, Communications Manager, West Africa said in addition to the drive for pride, the company had specifically created the “Right to Dream” Award Scheme.

Over the past two months, Fan Milk PLC has engaged with over 555 Agents across the country and 1,200 vendors in Accra to better understand their challenges.

This initiative aims to revive our ambition to support sustainable employment, protect our brand heritage, while providing refreshing snacks to our cherished customers.

It said the Scheme was to specifically reward loyal Street Vendors whose hard work had facilitated to place the company’s brands into the hands of consumers all over Ghana.

“This ties in perfectly with the ambition of Fan Milk’s parent company Danone, notably with its Danone Impact Journey pillar of ‘Thriving with its People & Communities, while equipping and empowering them with skills and capabilities needed for the future,” it added.

Mr Lionel Parent, the Managing Director for Fan Milk PLC, in an interaction with the Agents across the country said it was important to have personal engagements to understand the business needs of its commercial partners.

“We are happy to bring back the pride in our vendors and agents, who have been the key drivers of our business growth. For the first time, we have identified and rewarded 10 street vendors by elevating them to the Agent category, making them business owners,” he said.

He said by providing financial support and logistics, “we are helping them become independent Agents and this confirms our heritage as a brand that grows alongside its partners. This is just the beginning of our plans to bring back pride through strategic engagements.”

Madam Agartha Baidoo, the first female to win the 2024 ‘Right to Dream’ Award, transitioning from a street vendor to an Agent after five years expressed appreciation to Fan Milk PLC for the initiative that supports her dream to earn more income and support her family.

She said “As a street vendor, it has always been my dream to save enough and own a shop. This support from Fan Milk is a dream come true.”

“I am excited and encouraged because selling Fan Milk products has been my only business for so many years,” she added.

GNA

