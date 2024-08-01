STMA presents micro-grants to youth groups to implement climate-resilient projects

By Emmanuel Gamson

Sekondi (W/R), Aug.1, GNA – The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has presented micro-grants to some youth groups to implement innovative climate mitigation and adaptation projects within the metropolis.

The grants form part of the “STMA Youth in Climate Action (SYCA)” project being implemented by the Assembly to empower the youth with resources to take innovative actions towards combating climate change issues within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Area.

The SYCA project is an initiative being funded through the Youth Climate Action Fund, and powered by Bloomberg Philanthropies in partnership with the United Cities and Local Governments, and the Bloomberg Centre for Public Innovation at Johns Hopkins.

The Fund is a resident engagement micro-grant programme that allowed cities to call for proposals for youth-led organisations to co-create, design, govern and implement climate-resilient projects.

In all, 15 applications were received and screened by an evaluation panel, after which nine were selected as winners of the micro-grant.

The successful groups were each awarded a cash amount ranging from $4,000 to $5,000 to implement their innovative climate mitigation and adaptation projects.

Mr Abdul-Mumin Issah, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), whose speech was read on his behalf at the project launch and grant presentation in Sekondi, said globally, climate change had been robbing cities of sustainable development of which Sekondi-Takoradi was not an exception.

“In our Metropolis, it is observed that the green cover is fast deteriorating, increasing temperatures and heat waves; sea level rise and coastal erosion, which are affecting many fishing communities in the Metropolis,” he said.

The negative effects of climate change, including water scarcity, flooding, and loss of agricultural lands called for strategic interventions to develop adaptive measures to achieve a climate-resilient city, Mr Issah said.

“Climate action is an effort to save our future, and the youth are the heralds of the future of our world,” he said.

Mr Issah congratulated the micro-grants winners and charged them to go beyond their limits to successfully implement their innovative ideas and make a meaningful impact in their communities.

Alhaji Abu Mahama, the Focal Person for the SYCA Project, said its key implementation areas would include awareness creation, innovation, education, research, and co-development of climate-resilient initiatives in communities.

Others are developing climate mitigation and adaptation initiatives, and youth in co-creation and co-implementation of waste recycling and reduction mechanisms.

Nana Barima Ekow Gyesa II, Chief of Fijai, who chaired the launch, urged the grant winners to live up to expectations and be ambassadors of climate action even beyond the project.

