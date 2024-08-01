Beach Soccer Premier League to resume after AFCON qualifiers  

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), Aug. 01, GNA – The second season of ‘2024 edition’ of the Zone Two Beach Soccer Premier League is expected to resume on Sunday, at the various match venues after the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches.

The Beach Soccer Premier League went on break after the first round of matches which saw Kedzi-Havedzi Mighty Warriors recording three all with Vodza Iron Breakers in the last fixtures.

Mr. Reuben Dzidodo Adjahoe, the Volta Regional Beach Soccer Committee Chairman, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, said the season was expected to produce and unearth more talents for the national team.

“As the national team prepares for AFCON in Egypt, we expect some other talented and skillful players to join the team, so, we hope the season would help produce more for the task ahead” he stated.

He urged all players, coaches, team managers, and fans to be more disciplined, and determined and work hard for the progress of the league.

Mr Adjahoe expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, fans, and the public who supported the players during the AFCON qualifiers match at the Keta Emancipation Beach Soccer Arena, as well as in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, that enabled the team to book its slot in Egypt.

He revealed that the league match would take place on Monday, August 5, 2024, at the Ada Assurance Beach Soccer Arena in a quest to commemorate this year’s ‘Ada Asafotufiam Festival.’

Earlier, the 2023 League Champions, Ada Assurance, in a fearsome encounter with the Keta Sunset Sports, managed to pull a point after both teams scored three goals each to end the first season.

Tegbi Ocean Stars lost all three points in a 6:2 defeat to Kedzi Miracle Beach Soccer Club to wrap up the first season.

Keta Sunset Sports, after five matches in the first round, topped the Zone 2 table with nine points, whilst Vodza Iron Breakers and Kedzi-Havedzi Mighty Warriors gathered 8 points each to secure second and third positions on the table respectively.

Ada Assurance had occupied the 4th position with five points with Tegbi Oceans Stars and Kedzi Miracle Beach Soccer Club having four points each to occupy the 5th and 6th positions respectively.

Meanwhile, Sunset Sports Keta is expected to play against Ada Assurance whilst Kedzi Miracles will lock horns with Tegbi Ocean Stars with Vodza Iron Breakers versus Kedzi-Havedzi Mighty Warriors to wrap up with match day one of the second season.

The Premier League provided the opportunity for the national beach soccer team coaches to select the best players to represent the country in the just-ended AFCON qualifiers which saw the ‘Black Sharks of Ghana defeat the ‘Sand Elephants’ of Ivory Coast on a 10-5 aggregate to book a place in the upcoming AFCON in Egypt.

GNA

