Social and behavioural change pivotal in driving sustainable health outcomes- GHS

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Aug. 14, GNA – Evidence-Based Social and Behavioural Change (SBC) interventions are pivotal in driving sustainable health outcomes under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) framework, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General, Ghana Health Service (GHD) has said.

He said by harnessing the power of data-driven insights, the SBC interventions did not only inform but also empowered individuals and communities to adopt healthier behaviours, thereby reducing the burden of preventable diseases such as malaria, hypertension, diabetes, tuberculosis, and diarrhoea, among others.

The Director General was speaking at the opening of the third Social and Behavioral Change Summit 2024, organised by the GHS in Accra, on the theme: “Achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through Evidence-Based Social and Behavioral Change (SBC) Interventions”.

The summit is a platform for sector players and stakeholders for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and innovation in the SBC interventions, which is aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage.

It is also an opportunity to as well, forge partnerships, develop actionable plans, and commit to driving change in their respective spheres of influence.

Dr Kuma-Aboagy indicated that achieving the UHC demanded collaborative efforts across all sectors, including the health sector, education, policymaking and beyond, adding that it also required continuous innovation, leveraging technology and community engagement strategies to reach marginalised populations effectively.

“By fostering partnerships and embracing innovation. We can create resilient health systems that leave no one behind. While the road to UHC is fraught with challenges—financial constraints, infrastructure gaps, and socio-cultural barriers—it also presents immense opportunities,” he stated.

He said, “Today, we have at our disposal unprecedented tools and knowledge to catalyse change. It is incumbent upon us to harness these opportunities, confront challenges head-on, and chart a course towards a healthier and more equitable future for all.”

The Director General said the UHC remained a beacon of equity and justice in healthcare systems worldwide, which offered the opportunity for individuals and communities to have access to essential health services without financial hardship.

He said achieving the UHC necessitated a comprehensive approach that addressed both the supply and demand sides of healthcare delivery, urging participants to reaffirm their commitment to actionable outcomes that would translate evidence into impact by mobilising resources, scaling effective interventions, and advocating policies that prioritised health equity.

Mrs Mabel Kissiwah Asafo, Acting Director of Health Promotion, GHS, indicated that the importance of SBC interventions could not be overstated as they were crucial in shaping health behaviours, influencing policy and improving health outcomes for communities around the globe.

“In a world where health disparities are ever more visible and where the quest for Universal Health Coverage remains a pressing challenge, our summit serves as a beacon of hope and a catalyst for change.

“Over the next few days, we will delve into evidence-based strategies, share groundbreaking research, and explore innovative solutions that have the potential to transform health systems and ensure that no one is left behind,” she stated.

Development partners, including the UNICEF, USAID, and The Hunger Project, in their solidarity messages, commended the Service in its SBC interventions in the country and reaffirmed their support and partnership to activities in achieving UHC.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

