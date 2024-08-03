Judicial Service to establish debt recovery court

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Aug 3, GNA – The Judicial Service will next week open small claim debt recovery courts to redeem monies borrowed by customers from financial institutions.

This is to reduce the number of cases before the courts in the shift system.

Mrs Gertrude Torkornoo, the Chief Justice (CJ), said this during a meeting with the Judicial Press Corps.

She said since the inception of the Court Shift System this year, 30,000 cases were filed by the Quick Credit Loans, adding that the financial institution intended to file close to 55,000 debt related cases.

The CJ said when the court is set up, it would sit on Saturdays and in the afternoons to help deal with the backlog of debt related cases.

That, she said, would help move the huge burden on judges, especially at the district courts as well as ensure justice was served on time.

Mr Wilberforce Asare, Leader of the Judicial Press Corps, thanked the CJ and management of the Service for the engagement.

The Small Claim Debt Recovery courts will be piloted in the Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions.

GNA

