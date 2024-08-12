Prioritise education in ICT to meet market needs – Girls urged 

Accra, Aug 12, GNA – Mr Leo Skarlatos, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of mobile telecommunication firm, AT, has urged girls to prioritise education in technology and I.C.T. to enable them to meet the current needs of the labour market.

Mr Skarlatos gave the charge when the Girls-in-ICT paid a visit to the company in Accra.

The 100 Girls were students drawn from Junior High Schools in the Savannah, Northern, and Eastern regions.

The students were taken through different exercises such as digitalisation, networks, data analytics and cyber security.

The theme for this year was: “Leadership,” and it aimed at nurturing the next generation of female leaders in technology.

Mr Skarlatos said in today’s rapidly evolving digital world, it was crucial to bridge the gender gap and provide equal opportunities for all.

“The Girls in ICT project is designed to inspire and equip young women with the skills and confidence needed to pursue careers in technology.

“By fostering an inclusive environment and offering mentorship, training, and resources, we aim to break down barriers and create a more diverse and innovative ICT sector,” he said.

The CEO assured of AT’s continued commitment to empowering young women in the field of ICT through the Girls-in-ICT initiative.

“We believe that diversity drives innovation, and we are dedicated to supporting the next generation of female leaders,” he indicated.

Madam Evelyn Sam, Chief Supply Chain Officer at AT, sharing her personal life journey, said: “My journey has not been easy, but with determination and a passion for learning, I was able to achieve my goals.”

“Taking ICT-related courses seriously will equip you with the skills needed to excel in the future.”

“We are committed to providing opportunities and support to help you acquire the knowledge necessary for success in the ICT industry,” she stressed.

Madam Ama Edjah, Acting Chief Finance Officer and Madam Cynthia Degbor Akafia, Director of Legal and Regulatory at AT, both stressed on the significance of ICT and shared steps that could aid the students in gaining more knowledge in the ICT field.

The sessions allowed the students to ask questions and engage directly with industry professionals.

The students, together with their teachers, commended AT for the knowledge shared and the insights into the new technology advancements as well.

GNA

