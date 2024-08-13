Police death: hit and run driver arrested  

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Aug. 13, GNA – A 37-year-old Articulated truck driver who failed to attend to a police motor rider he knocked down, has been arrested, according to a police brief.

Hassan Sumana’s reckless behaviour led to the death of General Constable Moses Ayamga Abinglogro’s death after he was run over by another vehicle when the truck knocked his motorbike with the registration number GP 7488 down.

The deceased, who was pronounced dead on arrival at the Hospital, had tried to save the life of a lunatic when he met his untimely death, a police brief said.

It said on August 07, 2024, at about 2000 hours, G/Const. Ayamga Moses Abinglogro of FPU Base, Ada now deceased, was riding a service motorbike with registration number GP 7488 from the FPU Base at Big-Ada to Koluedor on night patrol duty.

On reaching a section of the road at Matsekope junction, a young man suspected to be a lunatic aged about 29 years, suddenly crossed him from the offside edge of the road, it said.

The brief said in an attempt to swerve him, the offside control bar of the motorbike hit the lunatic which made the officer lose control of the steering bar and ran into the front mudguard of a Mercedes Benz Articulated truck with registration number GL 2482-19 loaded with 450 bags of onion being driven by Hassan Sumana, aged 37 years, from Niger to Cote D’ Iviore with three occupants on board.

The officer fell in the middle of the road and an unidentified vehicle ran over him, sustaining juries and was rushed to Ada East District Hospital for treatment, but was pronounced clinically dead on arrival by the Medical Doctor on duty, it said.

“The lunatic sustained injuries and was rushed to the same facility, where he is receiving treatment.”

The deceased’s body was deposited at the same hospital’s mortuary for preservation, awaiting transfer to the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy, it stated.

The brief said suspect driver Sumana failed to stop after the knockdown but information was relayed to Sege Police Station where he was arrested.

