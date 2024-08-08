Oti records over 80 challenged cases in mop-up registration exercise 

By Kingsley Mamore/Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Dambai (O/R), Aug. 8, GNA- A total of 80 applicants have been challenged during the just-ended mop-up voter registration exercise in the Oti Region.

Of the number, 14 potential registrants were challenged for being a minor, 62 non-citizen and 13 for non-residence.

The Oti Regional Electoral Commission (EC) 2024 mop-up Voter Registration exercise Statistics made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed by the Regional Director, Mr. Mahama Nuhu revealed this information.

The Registration Review Committees of the Electoral Commission of the affected Municipal and Districts in the region would sit on those cases and either release the cards to these individuals or withhold them.

Oti had nine Municipal and District Assemblies with its Regional capital at Dambai.

GNA

