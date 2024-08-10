NPP Vice-Presidential Candidate pays courtesy call on traditional rulers in Nzema

P. K. Yankey

Axim (W/R), Aug. 10, GNA – The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has paid a courtesy call on traditional rulers in the Nzema area in the Western Region.

The nationwide visit was to introduce himself to the traditional rulers in the country following his public outdooring and unveiling as the running mate to the NPP flagbearer, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia few months ago.

The visit also afforded the running mate the opportunity to tap the blessings and prayers of the traditional rulers.

He was accompanied by the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, MP for Essikado, Mr Joe Ghartey, Western Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr Ndede Siah, former Minister for Tourism and NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Evaloe Adjomoro Gwira, Madam Catherine Afeku, former MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Madam Eugenia Kusi and all MMDCEs in the Nzema area.

Dr Opoku-Prempeh called on the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council at Atuabo, the Western Nzema Traditional Council at Beyin, the Chief of Nkroful and the Lower Axim Traditional Council at Axim.

Dr Opoku-Prempeh urged political actors to exhibit respect and decorum to traditional rulers.

He told chiefs that” before party politics was introduced in Ghana, traditional rulers administered affairs of the nation.”

Dr Opoku-Prempeh expressed sadness that “powers which belonged to traditional rulers in time past, have been relegated to the background.”

Interacting with the Paramount Chief of the Western Nzema Traditional Area, Awulae Annor Adjaye III at Beyin, he said the NPP government wanted to site the Ghana National Gas project in Jomoro but was later moved to Ellembelle through propaganda when they left office in 2008.

“The same NPP government wants to establish a-60 billion dollar petroleum hub project in Jomoro which will offer jobs to 780,000 workers.”

Dr Opoku-Prempeh said the NPP government had the welfare of the people of Jomoro at heart.

At Nzema-East, Dr Opoku-Prempeh called on the Omanhene of Lower Axim Traditional Area and President of the Council, Awulae Attibrukusu III and his chiefs and queenmothers.

He observed that “most of the traditional rulers were peeved hence the need to pay a courtesy call on them for their blessings and prayers in the spirit of unity and reconciliation.”

Dr Opoku-Prempeh prayed Nananom to forgive the NPP government of any trespasses and pray for the government to deliver the goods.

“I have apologized to the chiefs at Atuabo,Beyin, Nkroful and Axim as I have already apologized to the nation.”

He said, “The NPP is not tribalistic in choosing Presidential Candidates hence it is not an Ashanti party but a party for Ghana.”

The NPP running mate realized the need to make flexible policies at Ghana Gas which inure to the benefits of traditional rulers.

Paramount Chief of Lower Axim and President of the Lower Axim Traditional Council, Awulae Attibrukusu III received Dr Opoku-Prempeh with open arms and accepted his apology.

He advised Dr Opoku-Prempeh to learn how to easily say “I am sorry” whenever he erred and he would succeed in his political endeavours.

Awulae Attibrukusu III appealed to the NPP running mate to help renovate the VIP ward at the Axim Government hospital.

He added that the landing beach started by the NPP government was not properly done and urged him to fix it.

Awulae Attibrukusu III also appealed to the NPP Vice-Presidential Candidate to complete the new market in Axim.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

