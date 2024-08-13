Norsaac builds capacity of organisations to implement community development initiatives  

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Aug 13, GNA – Norsaac, a civil society organisation (CSO), has held a two-day orientation workshop for six youth networks and CSOs with essential skills in communication, monitoring and evaluation, financial reporting, and how to document significant change stories.

This was to pave the way for the youth networks and CSOs to receive grants between GHc30,000.00 to GHc45,000 as part of the Youth Initiative Small Grant (YISG) enabling them to drive positive changes in their communities.

The youth networks and CSOs, which were drawn from the northern part of the country, and the Greater Accra Region, were Sawla Model Girls Alumni, Visionary Buluk Organization, Centre for Evaluation and Entrepreneurship and Development, Girls to Women Foundation, Centre for Contemporary Pan-Africanism and the Chereponi Youth Connect.

The YISG is an initiative under the Power to Youth Programme, which is being implemented by a consortium of three partners namely Songtaba, Ghana SRHR Alliance for Young People, and Norsaac, serving as the lead implementing partner with funding support from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Mohammed Awal Alhassan, Executive Director of Norsaac, speaking during the workshop in Tamale, said the support for the youth networks and CSOs was to help them intensify advocacy against child marriages, teenage pregnancies and harmful socio-cultural practices that hampered the holistic development of young people.

He said it was also to help catalyse the actions of young people by providing the enabling environment for them to champion positive change in their communities.

Madam Matilda Ayamga, National Programme Coordinator, Power to Youth Programme, said the support sought to encourage meaningful youth participation, emphasizing the need for young people to lead change in their communities.

Mr Divine Adongo, Executive Director, Centre for Contemporary Pan-Africanism, commended Norsaac and its partners for the support, saying it would help them to scale up their activities for sustainable youth development.

GNA

