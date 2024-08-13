Mahama’s promise to abolish academic fees for university entrants “not feasible” — Educate Africa Institute  

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, Aug. 13, GNA – Mr William Boadi, Executive Director of Educate Africa Institute, says Former President John Dramani Mahama’s campaign promise to abolish academic fees for first-year university students is not feasible.

“While this promise, made by the Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could potentially enhance access to higher education, it raises several critical questions about its feasibility and broader impact on Ghana’s educational and employment landscape.”

Mr Boadi said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency as a reaction to the promise made by the Former President at the launch of the NDC Youth Manifesto in Accra.

“Addressing the pressing need for educational access is crucial, yet it must be balanced with ensuring educational quality and support systems for students beyond their first year,” he added.

He said while removing financial barriers could boost educational enrollment, maintaining high educational standards and providing scholarships or financial aid for continuing students were essential components of a comprehensive approach to educational reform.

He said the ability to implement such a policy hinged on securing adequate financial resources, scaling up university infrastructure, and ensuring long-term sustainability without negatively affecting the national budget or other vital services.

“Effective solutions include updating curricula to include practical and industry-relevant skills, fostering partnerships with businesses for internships, and enhancing faculty training. These measures are necessary to ensure that students are well-prepared to meet the challenges of the modern job market,” he added.

Mr Boadi said political promises should be grounded in addressing Ghana’s most pressing needs with realistic and sustainable solutions.

He said this would ensure that policies did not only promise access but also enhanced the quality and applicability of education and improved employment prospects for graduates.

“By focusing on these critical areas, we can work towards a future where Ghana’s educational and employment systems are robust and effective,” he said.

Meanwhile, Daniel Oppong Kyeremeh, President of the National Union of Ghana Students, has called for a broader consultation with educational stakeholders on the promise.

He said they should take a critical look at the policy, especially in the area of funding and selection to ensure that those who needed it the most received it as well as a possible scale up to include continuing students who were also financially handicapped.

On Monday, August 12, 2024, the NDC unveiled its 2024 Youth Manifesto, which includes a pledge by the Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to waive academic fees for first-year tertiary students if elected.

GNA

