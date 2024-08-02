NGO donates Aleksandar Miljkovic Music Pieces Book to school  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA-Leoparshma Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has donated 200 hard copies of Aleksandar Miljkovic Music Pieces (Solo Concert) Music books to a school at Winneba in the Central Region.

In an interview with the GNA, Mr. Leon Daniel Agyeman Doodo Founder of the organisation said the purpose was to help to discover more talents for people interested in playing various musical instruments.

“My organisation is in partnership with Serbian’s Aleksandar Miljkovic who composed the Music Pieces book and so Miljkovic decided to support us with the books for us to give to schools interested in learning music.”

“We donated two 200 hard copies pieces last week in one of the schools in Winneba.

“If God permits, we will be donating some to schools in the Greater Accra Region next week and the rest to other selected schools in the country by the end of September”

He said the Music Pieces book were also in the digital format for learners in music schools to republish, print and sell or use it for teaching or learning purposes.

Mr. John Williams one of the tutors who received the donation on behalf of the school expressed gratitude to the organisation for the kind gesture adding “I want to thank Leoparshma Foundation for this wonderful opportunity and the idea of trying to help students in the music industry.”

“I believe the book will give students more knowledge about music.”

Aleksandar Miljkovic composed the book after he completed his music high school in 1994, he studied bass at the University of Arts in Belgrade, the Interlochen Centre for the Arts in Michigan, the Royal Swedish Academy of Music and Postgraduate studies at the Conservatorio Superior de Musica de Salamanca.

