Sports can be avenue for human trafficking— Gender Ministry  

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA— Dr Afisah Zakaria, Chief Director, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, says sports and its related activities can offer opportunities for human trafficking.

She said traffickers could take advantage of the youth and exploit them while pursuing their sporting dreams.

Dr Zakaria said this at a football competition between some selected Senior High Schools (SHS) as part of the commemoration of the 2024 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons (Blue Day) at the Accra Academy SHS astroturf.

In 2010, the United Nations General Assembly chose the 30th of July during the adoption of the Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons (TIP) to remember victims all over the world. The blue shows compassion for victims.

The Day is celebrated to raise awareness of the dangers associated with human trafficking.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s (UNODC) Global Report on Trafficking in Persons (GLOTIP), children are twice as likely to face violence during trafficking than adults.

Child trafficking violates their rights and denies them their ability to reach their full potential.

This year’s global campaign called for accelerated action to end child trafficking on the theme: “Leave No Child Behind in the fight against human trafficking.”

Dr Zakaria said: “We have had instances where people pose as agents promising our youth in sport lucrative clubs and prospects only to deceive them, rob them of huge sums of money and end up being exploited in various countries of destination.”

She said supporters and fans were also at risk of being deceived to migrate during international sporting events and ended up being swindled.

The Director encouraged the youth to brighten their future through sports but cautioned them against unscrupulous individuals who could prey on their aspirations.

Dr Zakaria said as part of the implementation of the National Plan of Action for the Elimination of Human Trafficking in Ghana, the Ministry was embarking on preventive measures to curb the menace through thematic areas.

She said irregular migration, using unapproved routes, seeking help from intermediaries and connection men, and using unregistered recruitment agents and agencies made people vulnerable to human trafficking.

“Traffickers and migrant smugglers always take advantage of your vulnerability and poverty to traffic you. Avoid such instances, be vigilant and travel right,” the Director said.

Ms Fatou Dialo Ndiaye, Chief of Mission, International Organisation of Migration (IOM), said human trafficking was a grievous crime and a severe human rights violation that affected men, women, and children worldwide.

She said despite the considerable progress, more profound collaborative partnerships were needed in the fight against human trafficking.

Ms Ndiye called for the enhancement of protective services and expansion of training opportunities for victims, as well as addressing the expanding recruitment methods used by perpetrators, especially through social media, with coherent and united strategies.

The IOM, she said, recognised that social media was an emerging tool for recruiting potential victims, hence, it had organised numerous community sensitisation activities and social media campaigns.

The Chief of Mission said the IOM had provided the Gender Ministry with logistical support for this year’s Blue Day celebration, which included the refurbishment of the adult female shelter and the provision of shelter equipment as part of its commitment to supporting the Government.

GNA

