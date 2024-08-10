NGO cautions youth against hard drugs, immoral activities

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Kasseh-Ada, Aug. 10, GNA – Ms. Esther Kakie Ayimavor, the Chief Executive Office of the Naana Kakie Foundation, has cautioned the youth of Ada against the consumption of hard drugs and engaging in immoral activities.

Ms. Ayimavor, speaking with the Ghana News Agency, said hard drugs, alcohol, and unbridled sexual activities could lead to the spread of HIV/AIDS.

She noted that some youth often let go of themselves when with peers, engaging in drinking and smoking, which influences their sexual behaviour.

She said such behaviour could lead to unprotected sex, increasing their risk of contracting HIV/AIDS.

Ms. Ayimavor shared a personal experience, describing a visit to the beach where she saw young boys and girls drinking, smoking, and engaging in intimate acts.

She disclosed that, “I went to the beach some time ago, and if you see how young boys and girls are drinking, smoking, and smooching themselves, you would realise that they were carried away by the hard drinks and drugs. Though some of them can be seen enjoying themselves

positively, you could see that others were also doing their own things, like there is no tomorrow,” she said.

Naana Kakie emphasised that young ladies were most vulnerable to contracting HIV due to their beauty, attraction, and biological makeup.

She stressed the importance of knowing one’s partner’s history before engaging in intimate acts.

“You will see a beautiful lady, and you may think she is free from HIV, but little would you know that she might have it. This is because you are not the only person she is attracted to, and so you need to ask yourself where she is coming from, the number of men she was attracted to, who she was intimate with, and whether or not she has contacted HIV or any STD.

“We should not just rush into it with the mindset that she is beautiful and, therefore, cannot contract HIV. It is very unfortunate,” she added.

She urged the youth to be wary of their actions and not to allow a few minutes of enjoyment to ruin their lives.

She reminded them to consider their future before engaging in such risky behaviours, as it could be detrimental to their progress.

