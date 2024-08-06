Limited space impeding fast implementation of Heal the KATH project

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Kumasi Aug. 6, GNA – The lack of adequate space to relocate patients is impeding the fast implementation of the ‘Heal the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH)’ project to refurbish the hospital to deliver better services to patients.

Mr Sammy Adu Boakye, Chairman of the project, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Kumasi that though work was progressing, limited space to relocate all patients on admission was slowing the pace of work.

He said some of the blocks were 60 per cent complete and were expected to be finished by the end of August, this year. “We do not have the space to move the patients so that we can have access to do the work holistically as we have planned,” he said.

“However, the project was planned to last for 24-months, so we do not mind extending it to 36 months. We have done very well, close to four million dollars have been received, but there is more room for improvement.”

“As the project progresses, the scope also expands.

“The A5, A4 and A3 blocks are about 60 percent complete and we’re pushing so hard to complete those floors by the end of August,” Mr Adu Boakye said.

