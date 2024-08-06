Funding for NCDs, mental health must be everybody’s business — study

By Albert Allotey

Accra, Aug. 06, GNA – A study initiated by the Ghana NCD Alliance (GhNCDA) has called for funding from both government and corporate bodies to help support prevention and management of rising cases of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health disorders in Ghana.

This would help to address the challenges of the high cost of medication, diagnostic investigations, transportation and rehabilitation, which people living with the diseases faced.

The study was under the title “Assessing the Economic Burden of People Living with Non-Communicable Diseases in Ghana,” and was undertaken in the Eastern Region and the Greater Accra Region respectively.

Mr Lahram Musah, national coordinator, GhNCDA who presented the findings at a validation meeting in Accra, indicated that in Ghana 43 per cent of deaths were attributed to NCDs.

He said in Ghana six in 10 persons had hypertension, diabetes, obese, among others, and that needed priority setting and designing of benefit packages that would yield health maximization and provide financial risk protection for all.

He stated that out-of-pocket payments for health were reported to be about 38 per cent in 2021 for treatment of different NCDs based on 2018 data from the WHO Global Health Expenditure Data.

“Evidence from the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey indicates that out-of-pocket payments for healthcare in Ghana for both men and women respectively were 53 per cent and 64 per cent,” Dr Baatieman said.

According to the findings managing NCDs often leads to heavy reliance on others for both financial and physical support.

The study indicated that financial strain compels patients to seek assistance from family members, friends, church members, and even strangers, highlighting the socio-economic impact of the diseases on the people and their communities.

It urged the government to intensify health education on NCDs through its agencies while considering the establishment of geriatric centres to ensure quality care for the aged living with the diseases.

“The management of health facilities should ensure that patients triaging, and prioritization of care are observed by care givers,” it stated.

GNA

