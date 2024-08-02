Parliament hailed for passing Affirmative Action Law  

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Aug 02, GNA – Members of the Ashanti Regional Child Protection Committee, a brainchild of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has hailed the Parliament of Ghana for passing the Affirmative Action Gender Equity Law 2024.

The members believe that the imbalances and discrimination against women and the persistence of patriarchal social-cultural systems and norms could be effectively addressed.

The law is aimed at promoting the progressive increase and active participation of women in public and active life for a minimum of 30 per cent by 2030 as enshrined in the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The law will again, help address issues on the marginalization of women in public and economic life in Ghana and see to an increase in the number of women in leadership positions.

Furthermore, the law would seek to ensure that Ghana’s obligations under international human rights instruments were complied with.

Mr. Stephen Ofosu, Ashanti Regional Director, Department of Children and a convener for the Committee at a meeting with members in Kumasi, said the passage of the law would augment women’s continuous participation in political and other national discourse.

He said for a country to effectively champion its developmental agenda, women must be at the centre stage.

“It is in the same vein that in trying to tackle sensitive issues on children, women play a pivotal role. I think women need the chance and a green light to forge ahead,” he said.

Mr. Ofosu called on all sectors including ministries, departments and agencies to do their part in making the law workable.

Ghana passed the Affirmative Action in 1960, which allowed 10 women to represent the country’s regions in the legislature.

Women’s representation in the Parliament of Ghana currently stands at 14.5 per cent and less than five per cent in the District Assembly System.

GNA

