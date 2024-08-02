Kurt Okraku meets FIFA President

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Aug. 02, GNA – Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) held a historic meeting with Mr. Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA.

The meeting was centred on matters related to the development of football.

The meeting, which took place in Paris, France saw both parties share ideas on how GFA’s vision corresponds with that of FIFA and the achievements chalked so far.

Mr. Okraku, in his speech, said his administration had seen massive development since assuming office in 2019.

“I think that the Ghanaian game was at a low before 2019. Fast forward 2019, 2020 and now, and I think that we’ve made big inroads. Bringing all our competitions back.

“Bringing the desire and the passion of the people back. All our national teams are now competitive.

“We’ve gone ahead to also introduce more youth competitions, more youth national teams.”

The football administrator noted that despite these achievements, the association had also made strives in youth and domestic football across the country.

The GFA President urged that in order to make football attractive in Africa, it was necessary to harness the potential and the positives of the work done and improve on it.

He showered praises on FIFA for its support to the Ghana Football Association.

“I would say thank you to FIFA for the support via various schemes; through the FIFA Forward programme and the many other interventions that FIFA has introduced. Working with the office in Senegal with Gelson Fernandes and Solomon Mudege and the team, we are very clear on the support and necessary areas.”

GNA

