Justice Bernasko Essah proposes making legal education more accessible

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Aug 14, GNA- Justice Sophia Roseta Oduokuwa Bernasko Essah, a Supreme Court nominee, advocated on Tuesday for legal education to be made more accessible to as many people as possible who want to practice law.

She stated, “There is a need to open legal education to accommodate Ghana’s growing democracy.”

Justice Bernasko Essah made the statement during her vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

“…Honourable Chair, I think that as a country, it is important that we open up legal education as much as we can because we are a growing democracy. It is important that we make legal education available to as many people as possible and we should aim for the best practices,” she said

She also acknowledged the need for reforms, which she said would be researched further by legal academics.

“To speak about the reforms, I will have to then specify what the shortcomings are and what amounts to best practices and I think that is something that I may be unable to do sitting here but the experts in the academic area would be the best placed to look at the best option for legal education in this country,” she told the Committee.

Justice Bernasko Essah, with her extensive background as a State Attorney, private legal practitioner, and Justice of the High Court and Court of Appeal, would bring considerable experience to the Supreme Court when appointed.

She is a member of the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ), underscoring her commitment to the global legal community and women’s issues in the judiciary.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

