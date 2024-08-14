ACFE Second Annual National Fraud Conference rescheduled to November 6-7

Accra, Aug 14, GNA – Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners’ (ACFE) Second Annual National Fraud Conference, originally slated for September 11-12, has been rescheduled to November 6-7.

A statement issued by Madam Rebecca Atswei Lomo, President of the Ghana Chapter of ACFE, copied to the Ghana News Agency apologized to members and registered participants for the change in date.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your thoughtfulness. All existing registrations will automatically be transferred to the new dates,” it said.

“If you cannot attend the rescheduled conference, please get in touch with our registration team for further assistance.”

The statement reiterated ACFE’s commitment to delivering a high-quality event and looking forward to welcoming all participants in November.

It assured members and interested participants of regular updates on the programme’s session details and speaker announcements.

He lauded members for their continued support; saying “and we apologize for any inconvenience this change may cause”.

GNA