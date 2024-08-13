International Youth Day: Gov’t will continue to empower the Ghanaian youth- Dr Bawumia assures 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, Aug. 13, GNA–Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated the government’s commitment to listen to the concerns and ideas of the youth to empower them to explore the digital revolution.

The Vice President repeated his pledge to train one million youth in digital skills under his administration.

He, therefore, entreated them to believe in their abilities and take advantage of the digital infrastructure initiatives rolled out by the Akufo-Addo-led government to make headway in life.

Vice President Bawumia made the call during the third edition of the National Youth Conference held at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoa-Fetteh, of the Central Region on Monday.

The conference coincided with the International Youth Day celebrated on August 12 every year, to draw global attention to youth issues and concerns, as well as ensuring equitable engagements and making sure young people’s voices are heard.

The event brought together youth groups, students, policymakers, legislators, researchers, traditional leaders and diplomats to discuss ways to harness digital tools for youth empowerment.

It was held on the theme, “From Clicks to Process: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development”.

Dr Bawumia said the government would continue to provide opportunities for the youth in the fourth industrial revolution to become digital pioneers for the future.

He charged the youth not to rest on their oars but to keep pushing and challenging the status quo to come up with innovative solutions for local and global challenges.

He highlighted some of the Government’s initiatives including the digital property addressing system, national identification system (Ghana-Card), mobile money interoperability and the medical drone delivery system, and urged the youth to leverage to begin entrepreneurial start-ups.

The Vice President also mentioned One Student, One Tablet, One Teacher, One Laptop, and increased internet connectivity as some of the government’s policies to champion youth empowerment.

For instance, Dr Bawumia said, the implementation of the mobile money interoperability payment system had increased transactions from GHcGHc78 billion to GHc1.9 trillion while the medical drone delivery had seen 540,000 flights, delivering essential medicines and blood products to hard-to-reach areas.

The government would establish two additional drone centres in Kintampo and Funsi to ensure drone delivery services across the 16 regions.

On security, the Vice President said, the government would purchase 50, 000 cameras for installation in all district and regional capitals to minimise crime across the country.

Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, the Chief Executive Officer, National Youth Authority, in his welcome remarks, said the conference provided a platform for the youth to engage in useful discussions on the government policies and programmes and aid the youth to identify entrepreneurial opportunities they could take advantage of.

He outlined some government initiatives the youth could explore in areas of digital technology, entrepreneurship and agribusinesses.

Mr Charles Abani, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, urged the Ghanaian youth to reject politicians and individuals who would lure them with promises and gifts with the intention of recruiting them for acts of violence in the December 7 Election.

He also advised them against being agents of spreading misinformation and disinformation, saying;” Verify every information you receive, don’t be in a hurry to spread it”.

Mr Abani entreated them to jealously protect the peace and harmony in the nation and not allow anyone with selfish ambition to manipulate them into causing mayhem in the country.

There were goodwill messages from representatives of the Commonwealth Youth Council, All African Students Union, European Union, UN Resident Coordinator, UNESCO, UNFPA, and civil society organisations.

The National Youth Conference was organised by the National Youth Authority under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

GNA

