Agona Nyakrom Omanhen pushes for creation of new District for Agona  

Nyakrom (C/R) August 12, GNA-The Omanhen of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, has called on President Akufo-Addo to append his signature for the creation of a new District out of the Agona West Municipality

This he said will promote infrastructural and human transformation in the municipality

According to the Omanhen, the President of the Republic had given the chiefs and elders of Agona Nyakrom the assurance, after a team from the town visited him at the Jubilee House recently.

Okofo Nyakoh Eku made the call when he addressed a grand durbar of Chiefs and People of Nyakrom to climax its Annual Akwambo Festival at Nyakrom in the Agona West of Municipality of the Central region.

He said the number of people in the area made it possible to qualify for a new district according to the 2020 population and housing census conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service.

Okofo Eku, who is also the Overlord of Agonaman, was optimistic that the creation of the new district would go a long to transform the local economy, create jobs and as well improve the living standards of the people.

The Omanhene expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the construction of a steel bridge at Nyakrom and the completion of an Astroturf and hoped that the award of town roads to a contractor would soon be done.

He renewed appeals to the Minister of Roads and Highways to impress upon the contractor working on Swedru- Mensakrom roar on the main Akim Oda-Agona Swedru trunk road to expedite work to facilitate the movement of goods and services.

The Omanhene said the main strategic plan for the 2024 Akwambo festival was to raise funds to construct female and male wards at Agona Nyakrom Health Centre.

Rev Ransford Nyakoh, District Chief Executive for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam and Dean of MMDCEs who represented Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan said the presentation of road equipment to MMDAs recently, was an obvious indication of the government’s commitment to construct roads in all MMDAs of which Agona West Municipality was part.

The Regional Minister assured the Omanhene, chiefs and people that the appeal for the creation of a new district would be communicated to the president to act on the matter to ensure infrastructural development.

Mrs Assan called on the chiefs and l people to rally support for the candidature of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to win as president in the upcoming December 7, 2024, elections to continue the good policies and programmes of the government.

She said the people and chiefs in the Agona West Municipality attested to the massive developmental projects the government under Nana Akufo-Addo had done since it assumed power in 2017 that had impacted the lives of the people in the Municipality.

Professor Kofi Anokye, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KUNAS Company Limited who chaired the function commended the Omanhene for his tireless efforts to settle the Agona Kwanyaku chieftaincy dispute for absolute peace to prevail among the inhabitants.

He called on the chiefs as custodians, not to allow politicians to use them as tools for their parochial and selfish interests, adding that it was incumbent on them to leverage large tracks of land to create jobs for the youth.

