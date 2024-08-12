Thousands attend Agortime Kente Festival 

By Samuel Akumatey

Kpetoe (V/R), Aug. 12, GNA – Thousands from across the nation and beyond thronged the Agortime Community for the grand durbar of the 2024 Kente Festival, an event that aims to sustain traditional weaving.

The festival celebrates the Kente, intricately woven local fabric known to originate from Agortime, a border district. The festival returned this year from a five-year break due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The rich textile, with its bright colours, has become a symbol of African royalty and heritage, which flooded the community.

The GRA Park at Kpetoe, where the grand durbar was held on Saturday, was full of chiefs and people from the more than 40 communities making up the Agortime Traditional Area.

The celebration: on the theme: “Repositioning the Kente Heritage for Inclusive Development,” lasted more than a week, and there were speed weaving competitions, traditional rites of purification and pilgrimages to ancestral homes in neighbouring Togo.

Master weavers showcased fabric and traditional weaving technologies, and winners of the speed weaving competition were honoured.

Nene Nuer Keteku IV, Konor (Paramount Chief) of the Agortime Traditional Area, appealed to the Government to complete work on a “kente village,” which was a key project to transform the area into an industrial hub for fabric manufacture.

That would open vast avenues for job creation for thousands in the community, providing the needed structures for industrial growth, he said.

Nene Keteku said disputes related to traditional leadership had threatened the peace of the community and the annual festival was a means to create unity to revive the celebration.

He drew stakeholders’ attention to the dire water supply needs of the area and said it was a major challenge deserving prompt attention.

Corporate organisations, state agencies and individuals supported the festival.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was the Guest of Honour, while the Speaker of Parliament and some business executives graced the occasion.

Madam Emily Adzimah, the Agortime Ziofe District Chief Executive, said the plans were advanced for the development of the Kente Village, and that the road infrastructure, water and other needed interventions would be pursued to support economic growth.

Mr Charles Agbeve, the Member of Parliament, reiterated calls for fabric designs to be patented and intellectual property rights secured, saying it provided security for the craft of weaving and the mainstay of countless youth.

Mr Winfred Akakpo, who chaired the grand durbar, told the Ghana News Agency of an initiative to support the weavers with materials.

A top entrepreneur and investor in the community, Mr Akakpo revealed that an updated design and execution plan for the Kente Village enabled private sector investment and should be realised soon.

He expressed satisfaction with the patronage of the festival and said it provided a boost for the industry.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

