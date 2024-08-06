Healthcare will be my No. 1 priority- Atwima Nwabiagya South NDC PC 

By Charles Tawiah

Abuakwa (Ash), Aug. 06, GNA-Mr. Wisdom Osei Boamah, NDC parliamentary candidate (PC) for Atwima Nwabigya South says quality healthcare delivery will be one of his priorities when voted into power in the December general election.

He said if elected, he would work to ensure that all ongoing health projects in the constituency were completed and became operational to make quality healthcare easily accessible to everybody in the area.

Mr. Boamah was addressing party supporters at the launch of the Friends of Okumkom, a youth campaign wing, dedicated to canvassing for votes for the NDC in the area, at Abuakwa.

He mentioned the completion of the Afari military hospital, which according to him, had been abandoned over the years, and the conversion of the Abuakwa polyclinic into a hospital status for quality healthcare delivery for the people.

Mr Boamah said he would provide all persons under 18 years with free health insurance, while adults would get free health screening every month.

He said he would also provide educational scholarships for needy students and support infrastructural development, agriculture, road transport, sports, water and sanitation, among others for the people.

Mr Abu Sadique, the NDC Constituency Chairman, urged members of the party to strengthen their usual door-to-door campaigns with the track record of the party and the 24-hour economy policy, which had been proposed by the flag-bearer of the party to help win more souls in the December elections.

He warned against negative utterances that could spark violence in the constituency in the run-up to the elections and urged the party members to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the elections.

Mr Sadique pointed out that the failure of the NPP would speak for the NDC in the elections.

GNA

