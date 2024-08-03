GTTA President to attend ITTF 10th Olympic Games ceremony

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Aug. 03, GNA – Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, the President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), will attend the 10th appearance ceremony of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Mr. Afadzinu’s invitation is a testament to his dedication and commitment to the sport.

Under Afadzinu’s leadership, the GTTA has experienced significant growth and development.

His vision and strategic direction have enabled the association to increase participation and enhance the overall profile of table tennis in Ghana.

Mr. Afadzinu’s appointment as Chair of the ITTF Board Permanent Committee Member on Sustainability was a recognition of his expertise and leadership in promoting sustainable practices in table tennis.

In a release copied to the GNA Sports, it said Mr. Afadzinu role as a ITTF Board Permanent Committee Member has a positive impact on the global table tennis community and his invitation to the Olympic Games celebration was a well-deserved acknowledgment of his efforts.

It said, Mr. Afadzinu’s success was a result of his collaborative approach, engaging with stakeholders and building strong relationships with international partners.

Mr. Afadzinu’s leadership style has inspired a new generation of table tennis enthusiasts in Ghana and his legacy would continue to shape the sport for years to come.

As Afadzinu attends the 10th appearance of table tennis at the Olympic Games in France, he carries the hopes and aspirations of the Ghanaian table tennis community.

Petra Sörling, President of the ITTF President, has engulfed Afadzinu’s contributions to the sport, highlighting his tireless work in promoting sustainability and development in table tennis across the world.

He said Afadzinu’s leadership has not only benefited Ghana but also the global table tennis community, making him a respected figure in the sport.

