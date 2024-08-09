GJA urges journalists to embrace technological revolution for effective reporting

By Isaac Arkoh

Winneba (C/R), Aug. 9, GNA – Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has encouraged journalists to embrace the evolving trends in journalism facilitated by advanced technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He said the technical evolution in the media landscape had led to modifications in training programmes to equip media houses and journalists to adapt and excel.

The President of GJA made these remarks during a lecture commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Association, organised by the University of Education, Winneba, Department of Journalism and Media Studies.

The event, held on the theme: “75 Years of Excellence in Journalism: The Impact of Journalism Education on the Future of Journalism Practice in Ghana,” attracted industry professionals and students from Ghana and Africa.

Mr Dwumfour highlighted the significant role of technology, particularly AI, in enhancing journalistic practices through advanced service technologies and communication systems that had transformed traditional news concepts.

He urged media practitioners to continuously enhance their skills to keep pace with the evolving methods of collecting, presenting and publishing timely and accurate information.

As the December 7 election approaches, he called upon media practitioners to refrain from provocative reporting that could incite violence.

Emphasising the importance of media neutrality in political discourse, he stressed the need for professionalism to prevent the country from descending into a state of insecurity.

Mr Dwumfour said any assault on journalists in the country was an assault on democracy, affirming GJA’s commitment to safeguarding the well-being of journalists.

He commended the University of Education, Winneba for its efforts in nurturing the next generation of journalists through ethical and professional journalism training, expressing GJA’s unwavering support for their endeavours.

The Guest Speaker, Professor Umaru Pete, a distinguished Professor of Media and Society, Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State, Nigeria, urged media organisations to prepare for the ongoing global media transformation.

He emphasised the rapid changes in the traditional media landscape driven by innovative technologies, the emergence of new stakeholders, shifting audience consumption patterns, credibility issues and diminishing revenue streams from conventional sources.

Professor Pete called for innovative product development and diversified market models in media economics to navigate the current crisis facing the sector.

He highlighted the critical need for media practitioners and organizations to adapt and innovate in response to the dynamic challenges and opportunities presented by the evolving media landscape.

