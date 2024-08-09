CAF President Dr Motsepe mourns passing of Issa Hayatou 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug.09, GNA – Dr. Patrice Motsepe, current President of Confédération African Football (CAF) has expressed condolences to all member associations following the passing of its former President, Issa Hayatou.

The 77-year-old Cameroonian administrator passed away in Paris, France, on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Dr Mostepe, in a statement on CAF’s website, said: “I express my deepest personal condolences and the condolences of the 54 CAF Member Associations on the passing of CAF former President, President Issa Hayatou; to his family, the Fédération Camerounaise de Football, its President Samuel Eto’o and the people of Cameroon.

“CAF and African Football would forever be grateful to President Hayatou for his enormous and far-reaching contributions, over many years, to the development and growth of football in Africa.

“He would forever live in our hearts and minds,” it added.

Dr. Motsepe also requested that the CAF flag and the flags of all CAF Member Associations fly at half-mast for a period of five days, until Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

The Cameroonian football administrator was the longest-serving President of CAF.

He served from 1988 until March 2017 and chalked many successes during his reign.

At the FIFA level, Hayatou served as interim President of football’s world governing body, from October 2015 to February 2016, following the suspension of Sepp Blatter.

