Ferry disruption leaves truck drivers, passengers stranded at Oti 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Aug 3, GNA – Scores of passengers and truck drivers have been left frustrated at both banks of the Oti River in the Krachi East and Nchumuru districts, following the breakdown of the ferry at the crossing.

The breakdown has led to the death of Kofi Twee, a staff of Volta Lake Transport Services at Dambai, when he attempted to mend a fault but was trapped by the propeller of the ferry, which killed him.

Passengers and commuters attempting to purchase tickets for ferry services between Dambai and Dordoe-Korpe on Saturday could not access the service, to their unwelcome surprise.

As a result, they began boarding boats as the only alternative to continue their journey across the Oti River.

Mr Daniel Andy Peprah-Agyei, the Public Relation Officer of the Volta Lake Transport Services, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the ferry had developed an electronic steering fault through the journey on Friday and was unable to land properly.

He said the authorities had arranged for the ferry to be towed from Dordoe-Korpe to Dambai, adding that engineers had identified the problem and were fixing it.

Mr Agyei explained that all stranded vehicles would cross late in the day and hopeful the ferry would start its operations fully later Saturday or Sunday.

The GNA noticed that vehicles, including Vision buses, Matro Mass transit, tipper and cargo trucks and many cars were left behind at both ends of the river.

The Oti River is an extension of the Volta Lake and the shortest route from the north through the Oti Region to southern Ghana.

The commuters are mostly farmers, who produce crops such as millet, beans, maize, cassava, yam and rice for market at Dambai, Banda, Borae, Chinderi, Kete-Krachi and beyond.

Meanwhile, some boat operators have described the situation as a windfall, working round the clock to manage the heavy traffic.

