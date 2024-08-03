Commander of Prisons of Volta and Oti pulled out of service

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Aug. 03, GNA – A pullout ceremony has been held for Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Raphael Kwasi Tuekpe, the Commander of the Ghana Prison Service in the Volta and Oti Regions, who retired in July 2024.

An end of service celebration was, therefore, held for him at the Ho Central Prisons, attended by Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, and heads of the various security agencies in the two regions.

DDP Tuekpe is exiting the correctional service after 32 years, and his extensive records as a man of initiative, who worked to enhance the growth of the institution was celebrated at the event.

His service began as a project supervisor at the Prison Headquarters upon graduation from the Prison Officers Training School.

A brief account of his career and service said: “He successfully rose through the ranks without any blemish, holding an extensive number of leadership positions.”

“He served on international peacekeeping missions, and also won a district best farmer award in the course of his career.”

DDP Tuekpe played key in the development of infrastructure in the prisons and barracks across the country, and a citation from Mr Isaac Egyir, the Director General of Prisons, conveyed a deep appreciation for his service over the years.

He took over the Volta and Oti Command on July 25, 2023, and although serving for barely a year, he endeavoured to address pressing challenges in prison facilities including sanitation.

The Volta Regional Security Council called him a “team player,” and the Regional Minister who chairs the Council, testified to the dedicated service.

“He always provides constructive suggestions to help maintain peace and security in the regions,” Dr Letsa said.

DDP Tuekpe received gifts from the various quarters including the Prison ladies Association, and his course mates from the 1992 intake.

In a farewell speech, he thanked all in the regions for the support and urged officers to honour the Service and work “satisfactorily” to improve it.

The outgoing commander held a final inspection of the prison guard before being pulled out by members of the Security Council and senior officers of the Prison Service.

DDP Edward Eshun takes over as the new Commander.

