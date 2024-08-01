ECG begins CAIMS Project, updates assets and customer information in Accra West 

Accra, Aug. 1, GNA – The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has digitised 3.3 million unique assets nationwide through its Customer & Assets Information Management System (CAIMS).

The CAIMS project is aimed at sanitising and digitising assets databases of the Company and to fully capture the number of customers served by ECG.

Rolled out about two years ago, the project involved the tagging of assets, including distribution transformers, LV poles, building structures and meters with unique QR code tags.

The attributes of each tagged asset and customer information are uploaded onto the CAIMS application, making them available for official use.

Mr. Charles Obeng, the CAIMS Project Manager and Director of Project Planning, Monitoring and evaluation, in a news brief, touted the benefits of a digitised assets register for the Company.

“An updated assets database empowers the Company to accurately pinpoint the GPS location of all assets. This gives the Company an accurate customer data and improves energy accounting, aiding more targeted revenue mobilization exercises,” he said.

He expressed optimism on the improvement of the completion rate of 22.8 per cent across ECG’s operational districts as the team moved to cover other areas soon.

The project implementation, he said, was in collaboration with the military personnel from the 48 Engineer Regiment deployed alongside ECG field staff to accelerate the asset tagging activities.

Emmanuel Ankrah, the Acting General Manager for ECG, Accra West Region, who is supervising the updates in the Region, was hopeful about the revolutionary impact of the digitised database and encouraged customers to collaborate with the field team that visited their premises.

“These field officers have been trained to properly identify themselves when they visit customer premises. This is to engender trust with the customers, and prevent miscreants from taking advantage to swindle unsuspecting customers,” he said.

Mr. Ankrah advised customers who encountered suspicious and unidentifiable individuals who claimed to work for the ECG to verify from the nearest ECG office.

The Accra West region has eight operational districts located in Ablekuma, Achimota, Amasaman, Bortianor, Dansoman, Kaneshie, Korle Bu and Nsawam.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

