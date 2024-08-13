EPCG National Catechists and Evangelists Union elects new Executives  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Ho, Aug. 13, GNA – The National Catechists and Evangelists Union of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana has ended their three-day national conference at Koforidua with the election of new executives to fill vacant positions in the Union.

Catechist Prosper Kofi Fiamanya was elected as the Vice President.

He polled 88 votes to defeat his sole contender, Catechist Mawuena Ayerson, who got 66 votes.

Catechist Alfred Kumah was elected unopposed as the General Secretary whilst Catechist Rosina Anafo got 95 votes to beat Catechist Y. Y. Goka, who polled 58 votes to be elected as the Assistant General Secretary.

The Financial Secretary position was won by Cat. Rubby Anku with 80 votes whilst Cat. Cephas Nyalava, who also contested for the post got 70 votes.

Cat. S. B. K. Danso polled 95 votes to beat Cat. William Negble, who polled 18 votes to be elected as the Public Relations Officer.

The six-year term of Cat Sylvanus Anku, the President of the Union has not yet ended.

The conference was on the theme: “Care for God’s creation, the mission of the Church.”

GNA

