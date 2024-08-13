Let’s contribute to ensuring a peaceful and successful Electoral process in 2024 -NCCE Director 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R), Aug 13, GNA-Mr Clement Kwesi Mamadu, Krachi East Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has appealed to the entirety of the public to refrain from actions that could disrupt the peace of the December polls.

He emphasised that elections should not be platforms for conflict, urging citizens to contribute towards ensuring a peaceful and successful electoral process to safeguard Ghana’s democracy.

“The eyes of the world are on the December polls and the events surrounding them; therefore, it is imperative that we all demonstrate political maturity and carry out our daily activities peacefully to showcase Ghana as a beacon of peace,” he remarked.

Mr Mamadu also challenged voters to fully participate in the upcoming exhibition of the biometric voters register to avoid disappointments on election day.

He said the seven-day exercise would afford 4ligible Ghanaians captured on the electoral roll the opportunity to verify their names and other details.

Speaking during the send-off service for Reverend Michael Osei Frimpong, Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, Central Assembly at Dambai, he cautioned voters against taking the exhibition exercise for granted.

Rev Micheal Osei Frimpong called on Ghanaians to protect the peace they have enjoyed over the years.

He said every citizen had the responsibility to contribute towards building a peaceful nation because peace was the foundation for development.

Mr Charles Gyamfi Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East Municipality, called on Ghanaians to avoid unguarded utterances to reduce political tension and promote peace as the country prepares for election 2024.

He said as the nation entered another era of democratisation, there was a need for the people to unite and sustain the peace they were enjoying.

Reverend Frimpong entreated all political leaders to bury their differences and forge ahead in peace and unity, adding that, they should be mindful of whatever they said because their followers would listen and act.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

