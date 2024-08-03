Emancipation Day: Africans urged to collaborate to develop continent   

By Prince Acquah

Assin Manso (C/R), Aug 3, GNA – The 2024 Emancipation Day celebration has been climaxed at Assin Manso with a clarion call for unity and stronger collaborations among Africans, home and abroad, to expedite the Continent’s development.

The sacred celebration was climaxed with a colourful durbar of the chiefs and people of Assin and Africans from the Diaspora among others to witness the rich African culture.

Emancipation Day celebrates the abolition of chattel slavery and honours the memory of enslaved Africans. This year marks the 190th year since the abolition.

The 2024 Emancipation Day celebration was on the theme: “Unity and Resilience: Building stronger communities for a brighter future”.

Mr Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said Africans in the Diaspora must work together with those back home to create opportunities that would change the state of economic development on the continent.

He noted that tourism, arts and culture were viable conduits for such collaborations as the sector had the potential to create economic opportunities in Ghana.

“The strength of this unity must stimulate us to strive both individually and collectively as a people for greater heights where our communities can provide the space and opportunities for all its members to flourish,” he stated.

He urged the traditional authorities in Assin to effectively collaborate with the Ministry to develop their tourism, arts and culture projects to harness entrepreneurial capabilities for the development of the Assin communities and Ghana.

Mr Mercer assured that the Ministry stood ready to participate in and facilitate such collaborations to change the negative narrative about Africa.

Prof Samuel Ato Duncan, the President General of COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited, lamented the impact of colonialism and slavery on the African economy and business development and called for change.

He observed that the physical borders restricting free movement and the language barrier, which hindered communication, remained the bane of Africa, stifling economic growth, innovation and collective progress.

“I dare say that transacting business with a counterpart in London is easier than Ivory Coast or Togo because of language barrier,” he said.

“We must recognise our shared history and collective aspirations and work together towards a united Africa where our diversity is celebrated and our differences bridged.”

“To the Diaspora, your role is crucial in Africa’s development. Your experiences and skills are invaluable assets in our quest for progress. We need your involvement, investment and expertise to help bridge the gaps in our economy, education and innovation.”

Rev John Ntim Fordjour, the Member of Parliament for Assin South, and Deputy Education Minister, entreated Africans in the diaspora to hold on tight to the African culture in order not to lose their identity.

“This is your home, this is your land and, therefore, together with Nananom, we are going to ensure that your stay here is enjoyable and memorable,” he said.

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, in a statement delivered on her behalf, said the celebration of emancipation should be for partnerships for a brighter future for the global African family.

“On this soil here in Assin Manso, we can always recount the dark history of what our ancestors went through. But we will not let that slow us down.”

“We can renew our minds and come together to forge a brighter future for the global African family,” she said.

Barima Kwame Nkyi XIII, the Omanhene of the Apimanim Traditional Area, entreated Africans in the Diaspora to accept their identity as black people and not abandon their roots.

He urged them to invest their knowledge and skills in the communities for expedited development.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

