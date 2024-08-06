Election 2024: Can Yahya Kassim Atta change the game in Amasaman Constituency? 

Feature by Gifty Amofa

Accra, Aug.6, GNA – Mr Yahya Kassim Atta, the Amasaman Constituency Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party seeks to change the narrative where his party comes to power after every fourth election.

For the past 32 years that the Constituency was created, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) reigned for 24 years while the NPP had eight years.

The NDC won the seat in 1992 and maintained it in two consecutive elections-1996 and 2000 until the NPP snatched it in 2004.

After four years, the NDC took it back until the NPP won it again in 2020.

Mr Atta says that the game will change in the December polls with the NPP retaining the seat.

Some voters have tipped him to win the impending elections due to his development initiatives.

As an entrepreneur, Mr Atta, the Chief Executive Officer of KAS Estate Company Limited, created employment for some young people in the estate business and established “Mothers TV” and FM 102.7.

He is also said to have procured a grader to fix roads in the Constituency.

In the area of education, he is building a private school (Trust International School) at Doblo-Gonno, which he said would be free and support SHS students from Kotoku, Akramaman and Amasaman with educational materials.

He also supported the Mathematics and Science quiz at the Ga West Education Directorate.

Health-wise, Mr Atta paid the bills of 200 mothers after delivery and children at the Amasaman District Hospital, Oduman Polyclinic and CHPS Compounds, among others.

Concerning security, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate is sponsoring an ongoing District Police Command project at Amasaman, constructing police stations at Korleman, Medie and others, and fixing of streetlights.

He hopes to continue serving the Constituency with a population of about 314,299.

According to the 2021 population census, the Constituency has a voter population of 180,000 plus, the third largest in Accra and Ghana.

Its major ethnic groups are Akan speaking group, about 39 – 40 %, Ga –Adangme, about 29 – 30%, Ewes, about 18 – 20% and others such as Guans.

Mr Atta, if voted for, would succeed Mr Mensah, the incumbent Member of Parliament.

He says he wants to see a new Amasaman where all the roads are well fixed, young people engaged, crime reduced, and businesses thriving.

GNA

