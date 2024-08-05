Pastor prophesies a peaceful Election 2024    

By Christopher Tetteh

Abesim, (B/R), Aug. 05, GNA – Pastor Seth Yeboah, the Abesim branch Pastor of the Calvary Love Ministries International has predicted a peaceful Election in 2024.

He said God would be angry at, and not spared anybody who might disturb the prevailing peace of the nation ahead of the December 7, polls.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a spiritual empowerment retreat of the church held at Abesim, near Sunyani, Pastor Yeboah said, “God will deal with anybody who becomes an agent or cause trouble in the elections”.

“So, please don’t allow yourselves to be used as a conduit to perpetrate violence or chaos because God will not allow you to do so,” he stated.

The three-day retreat was on the theme: “Supernatural power for multiplication” and provided spiritual direction on entrepreneurship for the members of the church.

Pastor Yeboah said God had chosen Ghana as His nation and advised everybody to contribute to a peaceful election for the progressive development of the nation.

He entreated the unemployed people in the church to engage in entrepreneurship and employable skill training, saying “if you have something worth doing, God will definitely bless you”.

Pastor Yeboah expressed concern about the bad attitude of some Ghanaians, including self-centeredness, greed, and corruption which remained the bane of national development.

He also advised Ghanaians to respect time and change their attitudes towards work to improve productivity and help stabilize the economy.

In a sermon, Apostle Osei Anane, the Founder and Leader of the Church said God demanded that Christians remain faithful and selfless to receive His blessings.

“Abundant glory and prosperity beyond human imagination will manifest in the nation if we remain faithful and sincere in our service to God and humanity,” he added.

