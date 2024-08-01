Dr Prempeh lauds passage of Affirmative Bill, asks Africa governments to emulate

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Aug. 01, GNA – Dr Freda Prempeh, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region, has lauded Parliament for the passage of the Affirmative Action Gender Equity Bill 2024, as Africa commemorates the Pan African Women’s Day.

The Pan African Women’s Day was instituted by the Pan-African Women’s Organisation (PAWO), the specialized agency of the African Union (AU) dedicated to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

It falls on July31 and is celebrated annually to acknowledge the Foremothers of Africa who gallantly fought for the liberation and development of the continent.

Dr Prempeh said the passage of the bill, which had been in and out of parliament since 2011, was in the right direction, and called on other Heads of States in Africa to emulate the shining example of the Ghana Parliament.

Awaiting a presidential assent to become a law, the bill is expected to ensure that a critical number of women hold key positions in governance, public life, and decision-making spaces, thereby improving the lives of women in the country.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani to commemorate the Day, Dr Prempeh, also a member of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) reiterated the important role of the African women and called on Africa governments to invest much and empower them to push the holistic development of the continent.

Dr Prempeh said as the majority of the continent’s farmers, entrepreneurs, and traders, women remained the backbone of the economy in Africa, and the Heads of States must invest hugely in them.

She also called on Africa governments to do more, identify and abolish some outmoded cultural and traditional practices inimical to the growth and development of women and girls.

She regretted that despite the level of civilization, some African traditions and cultural norms such as widowhood rites, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), forced and early marriages continued plaquing Africa.

Dr Prempeh explained PAP was set up to ensure the full participation of African peoples in the economic development and integration of the continent.

The PAP is a platform for people from all African states to be involved in discussions and decision making on the problems and challenges facing the continent, she explained, calling for the collective responsibility of Africans to hold themselves and their leaders accountable to deliver on the gender equality and women’s empowerment commitments.

