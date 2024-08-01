Technology Week brings innovations to deepen collaboration between industry, academia 

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Aug. 1, GNA – The Department of Computer Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has organized the maiden edition of the Technology Week (TWEEK) to spotlight research innovations.

The three-day event is a dynamic platform for showcasing innovations, which foster collaborations between industry and academia to spark discussions on the latest technological trends.

It gave the opportunity for seminars, exhibitions, panel discussions as well as final year students showcasing projects of innovative solutions to potential investors fostering dialogue and exchange of ideas.

Held on the theme: “From the Breadboard to the Boardroom, Transforming Innovations into Sustainable Business,” the TWEEK reaffirms the university’s dedication to create meaningful and impactful research that resonates with industry and addresses societal problems.

Professor Kwabena Biritwum Nyarko, Provost, KNUST College of Engineering at the opening of the event in Kumasi, observed that there were a lot of challenges around, which required academia to apply theoretical knowledge practically to address them.

The Technology Week, therefore, signified collective pursuits to incubate ideas and transform them into tangible solutions that address real world problems.

“This is a testament to the fact that the pathway of conceptualization to commercialization should not be traversed in isolation but through strong partnerships and collaborations,” he noted.

Prof. Nyarko said the world was at a pivotal moment in technology and innovation, adding that challenges and opportunities were significant to hold the potential for a transformative change.

The KNUST, he acknowledged, had over the past decade nurtured the dreams of many top engineering professionals, who immensely contributed to knowledge and industrialization of Ghana and the continent of Africa.

Prof Emmanuel Akowuah, Head of Department of Computer Engineering, KNUST, said one of the strong pillars of the University was to become leaders in innovation and the TWEEK therefore, gave a step towards achieving that objective.

He noted that the Departmental initiative also aligned with the Vice-Chancellor’s vision of exposing students to interact with industry to co-create and transform ideas into sustainable businesses.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

