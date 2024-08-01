Anti-LGBTQ Bill: Proponents to protest on Wednesday August 21 

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Aug 01, GNA- Proponents of the anti-LGBTQ Bill have announced plans to demonstrate against Madam Gertrude Torkornoo, the Chief Justice on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, for what they believe is a delay in transmitting the bill to the President for assent.

The Supreme Court postponed its decision on Dr Amanda Odoi’s and Broadcast Journalist Richard Dela Sky’s injunction applications to the transmission of the anti-LGBTQ Bill to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr George made the contention on Wednesday during a courtesy call on Sheik Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam and Nuumo Gbelenfo, the Acting President of the Osu Traditional Council with some Minority Caucus members.

Mr Nartey George promised that the protest would be peaceful, but with a strong appeal that the bill was forwarded to President Akufo-Addo for his approval.

“…We want to do a peaceful march on the 21st of August to the Chief Justice because right now it is not the President that is holding it. It is the Chief Justice. She is the one who is preventing parliament from sending it to the president,” he alleged.

Mr George stated further: “The people of Ghana just want her to do what we pay her salary for. Hear the case and give a judgement…If you don’t give a judgement, we are all hanging in the air.”

