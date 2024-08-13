Abesim chiefs commends Sunyani East MP, assure his re-election

By Christopher Tetteh

Abesim, (B/R), Aug. 13, GNA – The Chiefs of Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality have commended Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East constituency for his passion for development, and assured to his re-election on December 7.

According to them, they would forever be grateful to the MP for tackling the critical and pressing needs of the town, noting that Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh’s re-election would inspire him to do more to bring the development of the entire constituency to the next level.



The chiefs gave the commendation when Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh, also the Board Chairman of Bui Power Authority, the managers of the Bui Generating Station visited and officially introduced himself as the NPP’s Election 2024 parliamentary candidate to them at Abesim, near Sunyani.



Accompanied by Mr Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and some constituency executives, the visit was also to enable the MP to account for his stewardship, and rally support from the chiefs toward his bid to maintain the constituency seat.



Barimah Kumi Acheaw III, the Chief of Abesim and Kyidomhene (sub-chief) of the Dormaa Traditional Area praised the MP for constructing a bridge on the Nsasananim River, the upgrading and face-lifting the Abesim market, as well as the pavement of the Abesim lorry station.



Hitherto, he said the deplorable nature of the old wooden bridge did not only serve as a death trap to school children, but also obstructed the movement of farmers and their economic activities, saying since the bridge was put in good shape farming and other economic activities had been progressing in the area.



Barimah Ahceaw III also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the MP and the MCE for spearheading the reshaping of access roads in the town too.



Nana Olichey Ansu Gyeabour, the Sompahene (development chief) of Abesim, also commended the MP for constructing a nurse’s quarters, classroom blocks and the extension of electricity to emerging settlements in the area.



On his part, Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh pledged his commitment to do more in tackling the development deficit in the town and urged the electorate to vote for him and Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP Election 2024 Presidential Candidate when they go to ballot on December 7.

