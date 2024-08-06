Beach Soccer: CAF announces date for AFCON tournament   

Credit: Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), Aug. 06, GNA – The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has announced that the 2024 Beach Soccer African Cup of Nations (AFCON), will commence on October 19, and end on October 26, this year, in Hurghada, Egypt.

“Kindly be informed that the CAF Executive Committee during its meeting held on July 30, 2024, has confirmed the dates of the final tournament as stated October 19 to 26, in Hurghada.”

This was disclosed in a communiqué dated August 5 and addressed to all National Associations that had qualified for the final tournament of the CAF Beach Soccer AFCON.

CAF further urged the various national teams to accept the latest developments and prepare adequately for the games ahead and a successful tournament.

Nana Opoku, Manager of the Ghana Black Sharks team, in an interview with GNA Sports, stated that the new date would enable the various national teams to prepare adequately for the games ahead.

“I know very soon the day and date for the AFCON draws would be communicated so that every team would know their opponent’s group members to aid massive preparation.”

He urged all players, who are participating in the ongoing Ghana Beach Soccer Premier League to put up more effort and work hard “since every player is capable of joining the national team to defend the nation.”

The Black Sharks picked the AFCON slot after defeating the Ivorian side, the ‘Sand Elephants’ in a 10-5 goal aggregate after two leg games.

Other teams expected to participate in the tournament include the defending champions and seven-time Beach Soccer AFCON winners Senegal, the host nation Egypt, and Tanzania.

The rest are Mauritania, Malawi, Mozambique, and Morocco.

The winner and the first runner-up during the AFCON would automatically qualify for next year’s Beach Soccer World Cup, which would be hosted in Seychelles, Africa.

Meanwhile, the Black Sharks are expected to resume camping in early October for the task ahead.

Some Beach Soccer enthusiasts, GNA engaged at Keta, commended CAF for rescheduling the tournament dates.

They expressed optimism that the Black Sharks would win the trophy this year after failing to qualify in the previous edition.

