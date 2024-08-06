Baba Yara Stadium to host Black Stars’ encounter with Angola in 2025 AFCON qualifier  

By Simon Asare



Accra, Aug. 06, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana will begin their quest to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when they host Angola’s Sable Antelopes at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.



Black Stars’ first Group F match is scheduled for Thursday, September 5, 2024, before travelling to Niger for their second Group F game on Monday, September 9, 2024.



Ghana Black Stars would be aiming to make their 25th appearance at the continental showpiece but they would face stiff competition from Niger and Sudan in Group F.



However, Otto Addo’s men are unbeaten in their last two competitive games following impressive wins over Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The top two teams from the group would qualify for the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in December next year.



The four-time African Champions would be looking to surmount the 2025 AFCON qualification task and hope to end their 43-year AFCON trophy drought.

