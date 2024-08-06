Freezy Macbones takes on Britain’s Crame in campaign for peaceful elections  

By Simon Asare



Accra, Aug. 8, GNA – Highly-rated Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy Macbones, is gearing up for his next bout against British opponent Steve Crame.



The bout, slated for Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium is part of a dedicated campaign to promote a peaceful and serene environment before, during, and after the December 2024 polls.



After signing the contract to fight Crame, Freezy Macbones has been preparing for the battle and is presently been trained by boxing legend Azumah Nelson.



Speaking to the media ahead of the bout, Freezy Macbones expressed his excitement about fighting for the fight time in the Ashanti Region and looks to ignite the sport in the region.



“We are looking forward to the first-ever event of its kind in the Ashanti region, and I am anticipating it with excitement. With this as our foundation, we will drastically change the boxing scene right away.



“We extend an invitation to all stakeholders in the electoral process to collaborate with us in this unified endeavour, cultivate awareness, and advocate for non-violence at the polls,” he said.



When asked about the quality of his opponent, who has lost three fights in his last four, Freezy Macbones stated that there were no easy fights in boxing and was focused on getting a positive result against his opponent.



“Boxing is a highly unpredictable sport. This would be my fifth fight, and I’m gradually learning; my opponent, who is bigger than me, is also learning. He is tall and thick, and I am small, so I have to be cautious, but his physique does not intimidate me.”



“I’m looking for a knockout to end the fight with the support of the fans in Kumasi. This is my city, Kumasi, located in Ghana,” the energetic boxer said.



The 35-year-old is 4-0 in his professional career and looks a good prospect for a world title later in the future.

GNA

