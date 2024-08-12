43 pupils graduate from UHAS Basic School  

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Aug. 12, GNA – Forty-three pupils at the weekend graduated from the University of Health and Allied Sciences Basic School (UBS), comprising 25 from Kindergarten to class one, and 18 from Junior High School (JHS).

The UBS was established in 2021 for staff of the University but has become top of the list of basic schools in the Region with relaxed admission restrictions that opened it up to other members of the public.

Professor Evelyn Korkor Ansah, the Board Chair, led the pupils through the formal ceremony and presented awards to the deserving ones.

The event was a blend of joyous cultural presentations and performances on thematic areas including Ghana’s forthcoming general election and the growing menace of drug abuse.

Mr Seth Korgah, the Headmaster, expressed appreciation to parents for helping sustain the outlook of the school, especially as a humanitarian institution, supporting victims of last year’s dam spillage.

He said the unique blend of courses and pedagogy defined the school’s focus, and the awards served as a recognition of excellence and to encourage the same.

He appealed for continuous support for the school in delivering top-quality education in the Region.

Dr Hamphrey Ayim-Darke, President of the Association of Ghana Industries, in a keynote address, commended faculty and staff for nurturing the minds of the children.

He urged the graduands to consider personal responsibility and self-awareness in building up themselves along the academic ladder.

Professor Lydia Aziato, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Ms Yaa Opuni, the Registrar of UHAS, were among the dignitaries present. Students of the UHAS Summer School from South Africa also attended.

The graduation, the fourth since the school’s establishment, was on the theme: “Shaping Tomorrow’s Leaders Today”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

